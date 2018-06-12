× Carmel construction worker hospitalized after getting trapped in collapsed hole

CARMEL, Ind. – Rescue crews freed a man at a Carmel construction site who became trapped when a dirt wall collapsed on Tuesday morning.

The Carmel Fire Department responded to a construction site at 13025 Horbeck Street near Town Road and Main Street around 9:15 a.m. An excavating project was being done on a house.

Crews were laying concrete when a dirt wall collapsed, trapping the worker. The Carmel Fire Department says the dirt never went above his head.

A trench rescue team from Westfield was called to the scene, and they were able to free the man. He was transported to a trauma center with some broken bones, but he is expected to be okay.