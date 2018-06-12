Dollar General offers $10,000 reward for info leading to arrest in Indy clerk’s murder

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Dollar General is offering a $10,000 reward to anyone with information leading to an arrest and conviction in the fatal shooting of a clerk at a northeast side store last month.

Last month, a man shot and killed 41-year-old Brian Eure who had worked at the store for three years.

Police say the suspect was seen wearing green pants and a backpack during the shooting. Surveillance video also shows he was wearing a Nike visor and bandana on his head.

Dollar General released the following statement about the death of one of their employees.

“The Dollar General family is deeply saddened and heartbroken over the tragic loss of our employee in Indianapolis on Sunday, May 27. Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with our employee’s family during this difficult time. At Dollar General, the safety of our employees and customers is a top priority, and we employ a number of safety and security procedures to prevent, deter and, if necessary, respond to criminal activity in our stores. To protect the integrity of these measures, we do not comment on them specifically. We are cooperating with local authorities investigating this crime and ask for any future media inquiries to be directed to law enforcement as to not hinder their investigation.”

Anyone with information should call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

The information must be received by May 27, 2019 to be eligible for the reward.