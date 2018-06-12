Police searching for suspect in bank robbery on south side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Police are searching for a suspect after a bank robbery on Indy’s south side.

Officers were called to the Chase bank at 8120 South Meridian Street just before 1:30 p.m. Monday on a report of a robbery.

An employee told police a man came in and said he needed bus money. She asked if he was a member of the bank, and he then handed her a note saying this was a robbery and demanded $10,000.

The employee handed over some money, but the suspect allegedly told her it wasn’t enough. She provided more money, which the suspect then took and fled, according to police.

Witnesses described the suspect as 6′ tall, stocky build with a hat and glasses. He ran southbound and entered a silver Subaru or Toyota-style vehicle, possibly an SUV, occupied by 3-4 people.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI Indianapolis office at 317-595-4000.