Rain threat lowers behind passing cold front; New heat wave coming

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A LITTLE TOO MUCH RAIN FOR SOME

Rain had been hard to come by up until the past four days in most of central Indiana. The series of thunderstorms and waves of heavy downpours directed across southwest Indiana looks to be easing after tonight. The rainfall has been plentiful with 2.28" of rain in Indianapolis. That's a nice number and was needed but locations of southwest Indiana have topped 6" or more. Bloomfield in central Greene county has had 6.08" of rain in the past 72 hours alone. The threat of more rain tonight has prompted Flash Flood Watches for several counties through 2 am Wednesday.

COLD FRONT COMING

A break in the unsettled and sticky weather is in the works and gets underway early Wednesday. A wind shifting, cold front will pass allowing drier and more comfortable air to spill into central Indiana. The rain threat is minimal Wednesday afternoon as the front crosses the state then clearing gets underway. It will feel much more comfortable Thursday!

HEAT WAVE RETURNS

Here we go again, a new stretch of 90-degree heat is in the works as we enter the weekend. A passing warm front Friday morning will mark the return of the heat and humidity. 90-degree heat is expected under the weight of a upper-level high pressure or dome of heat that expands east throughout weekend. Under this high pressure, air is sinking - compressing and heating up. Sunday and Monday the heat could peak in the mid 90s and deliver the hottest Father's Day since 2010. Dating back to 1950 - only 10 Father's Days have topped 90-degrees, the hottest 96 in 1953. (* The first Fathers Day was celebrated in Washington state in 1910 but not a permanent national holiday til 1972. *Dating back to 1950 only 10 'Father's Days' topped 90° or warmer, hottest was 96° in 1954)

The rain chance is gone after Wednesday and will not return in any real wide-spread threat until next Tuesday. The recent rainfall may dry quite quickly in the days ahead.