Remains unsettled and tropical; hotter push by the weekend!

Pockets of rain and storms will remain in the mix for today, as the pattern stays unsettled, while a stalled front holds across the Ohio Valley. Much like yesterday, plenty of dry time should be expected through the afternoon and even this morning in several locations. Flooding rains have hampered some roads in the southwestern part of the state (Knox and Greene counties) and high waters will likely remain through the day.

A “cool” front will arrive tomorrow (Wednesday) around noon and along this front a few showers and storms should develop and drop southeast. This will end the rain chances for a few days, along with a nice drop in humidity and dew points for Thursday, marking the “pick of the week!”

Hotter weather builds in this weekend and rain chances become more limited with only a slight chance on Saturday afternoon/evening for our northern counties…