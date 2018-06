× Rescue crews in Carmel work to free construction worker trapped in collapsed hole

CARMEL, Ind. – Emergency crews in Carmel are working to free a man trapped with a broken leg after a hole collapse.

The Carmel Fire Department responded to a construction site near Town Road and Main Street around 9:15 a.m.

Firefighters say the man is buried in the collapsed hole with a broken leg, and a trench rescue team from Westfield is being started.