Suspect in fatal shooting of Boone County deputy seeks change of venue

LEBANON, Ind. — A man charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a central Indiana sheriff’s deputy wants his trial moved.

Attorneys for 21-year-old Anthony Baumgardt of Lebanon have filed for a change of venue from Boone County.

Baumgardt is charged in the March 2 shooting of Jacob Pickett, who was chasing Baumgardt with his police dog. The 34-year-old Boone County deputy died three days later.

The motion was filed June 7. Prosecutors have 10 days to respond to it.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty in the case. A trial date has not been set.