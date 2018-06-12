× Warrant issued for suspect in hit-and-run crash that killed woman walking bike near UIndy

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A warrant has been issued for a suspect in a hit-and-run crash that killed a woman walking her bicycle near the University of Indianapolis.

Police say 20-year-old Omar Lopez is wanted in connection with the incident that took place at Shelby St. and Standish Ave. Friday.

The victim has been identified as Annastaisha Leslie Sandlin. Relatives believe the 50-year-old was walking her bike home from a friend’s place when she was struck.

Police say the vehicle the struck Sandlin, a small silver SUV, fled southbound then westbound on National Ave. The vehicle was found abandoned at Madison and Bacon, just east.

A man who witnessed the crash followed the striking vehicle and captured the pursuit on camera. He says he cornered the driver, but he got away when he climbed a barbed wire fence.

The warrant issued for Lopez is for leaving the scene of an accident causing death to a person.

Anyone with information regarding Lopez or the incident is asked to call Det. Olson at 317-327-6557. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.