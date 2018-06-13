20-year-old suspect in fatal hit and run was recently arrested on OWI, drug charges

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A warrant has been issued for a suspect in a hit-and-run crash that killed a woman walking her bicycle near the University of Indianapolis.

Police say 20-year-old Omar Lopez is wanted in connection with the incident that took place at Shelby St. and Standish Ave. Friday.

The victim has been identified as Annastaisha Leslie Sandlin. Relatives believe the 50-year-old was walking her bike home from a friend’s place when she was struck.

“He actually got out of the car and knew what he was doing. Then he took off,” said the victim’s brother Steve Sandlin

Police say the vehicle that struck Sandlin was a small silver SUV. The car fled southbound then westbound on National Ave. The vehicle was found abandoned at Madison and Bacon.

A man who witnessed the crash followed the striking vehicle and captured the pursuit on camera. He says he cornered the driver, but he got away when he climbed a barbed wire fence. According to court documents he had a bag of marijuana in his hands when he got out of the car, then grabbed a backpack in the backseat and disappeared.

“I can just not imagine someone doing this to another human being and then trying to live your life afterward,” said Sandlin.

Lopez is not even old enough to drink yet but is already facing an OWI charge, that arrest was two months ago. The warrant issued for Lopez is for leaving the scene of an accident causing death to a person.

“That is why I cannot understand why he is still on the road driving. Most people at that age would have their licenses suspended until they are 21,” said Sandlin.

Anyone with information regarding Lopez or the incident is asked to call Det. Olson at 317-327-6557. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

“You cannot run forever. It is no way to live your life. Give yourself up and admit to what you have done,” said Sandlin