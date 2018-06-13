After a milder Thursday a new heat wave is on the way

Please enable Javascript to watch this video ANOTHER STORMY AFTERNOON FOR SOME Storms are exiting and settling south ahead of a approaching cold front late Wednesday. We are about to get a real treat weather-wise here Thursday. A few stronger storms will lead to heavy downpours and colder air rushing out in front the storms will produce shelf clouds. An example of these clouds from our own Zack Myers near Franklin in Johnson county just before 4 pm Wednesday.

Locally heavy rain fell late day with over 4" in Columbus and wide-spread flash flooding concerns in portions of Jackson., Jennings and Bartholomew counties . A flash flood warning is in effect until 11 pm.

COLD FRONT COMING After the storms the dew point is as awfully high and more typical of south Florida Wednesday afternoon. It won't last - a wind shifting, cold front is coming!

It will be a refreshing change later tonight and the humidity falls and northwest winds freshen up. Low temperatures will drop into the upper 50s by daybreak Thursday! Enjoy it - it will be short lived.

HEAT WAVE

A new heat wave will begin as the weekend opens. A passing warm front Friday morning will shift winds and flood the state with higher humidity and warmer temperatures. Starting Saturday, 90-degree temperatures will be area-wide and the heat will build through Fathers Day then extend into early next week. High temperatures will near the record highs for the dates and combined with high humidity will produce a heat index nearing 100°. We are projecting Sunday to reach 94° making this year the hottest Father's Day in 24 years. Father's Day 2010 (90°), 2007 (93°) and 1995 (90°) are the most recent 90-degree days for the holiday. This year will be the hottest since 1994's 95°!

Father's Day dates back to 1910 when it was first celebrated in Washington state, but it did not become a federal holiday until 1972. We scanned weather records back to 1950 but given that the holiday wasn't official since 1972 it is 1994 as the hottest on record.