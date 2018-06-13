City-County Council proposal looking to ban assault weapons dies in committee

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A proposal urging the Indiana General Assembly to ban assault weapons and high capacity magazines in the state failed to make it out of a City-County Council committee Wednesday.

State law prohibits city councils from passing their own gun ordinances, so they must go through the assembly.

Councilman William “Duke” Oliver was the sponsor of the resolution, Proposal 112. Councilor Adamson proposed amending it to include comprehensive language addressing school shootings.

The National Rifle Association was publicly against the proposal.

“This resolution attempts to brand these firearms as ‘assault weapons’ to drum up unnecessary fear of their ownership,” said the NRA in a statement. “In reality, these firearms are only being defined by aesthetic features that in no way affect the functionality of the firearm.”

If approved, the proposal would have gone on to the full council.

Councilors supporting the proposal say they still may pull it from committee and bring it to the full council for a vote.

