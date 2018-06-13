Deputy Pickett Chill and Grill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Angela sits down with doctor Jim Nossett, Director of Emergency Medical Services at Hendricks Regional Health to answer questions about an upcoming event to honor fallen officer,Deputy Pickett. In 2016, our President and CEO Kevin Speer initiated appreciation events he calls 'Chill and Grills' to honor our local emergency agencies.

Kevin had an idea to hold a Chill and Grill to benefit Deputy Pickett's Memorial Fund. He reached out to Jennie Pickett with the idea and obtained her blessing to proceed forward. The people who serve in our local emergency agencies hold a special place in his heart. In his role, Dr. Nossett oversees the education of our areas EMTs and paramedics (while working in our Emergency Department). In addition, he is a member of the Brownsburg Police Emergency Response Team and assists with SWAT drills. Before going to medical school, Dr. Nossett was an EMT and a firefighter.

Join us on Thursday, June 21 to honor Deputy Picket at our special Deputy Pickett Chill & Grill event! Come to the Hendricks Regional Health Brownsburg Hospital parking lot (5492 North Ronald Reagan Parkway, Brownsburg - Exit 68, I-74) between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. to enjoy your choice of burger, brat or hot dog. All proceeds from the event will benefit the Deputy Jacob Pickett Memorial Fund.

$5 per meal includes:

- Choice of: Hamburger, Brat or Jumbo Hot Dog

- Bag of chips

- Choice of fruit: banana or apple

- Sandwich toppings & condiments

- Gourmet cookie

- Bottled water

Cash or Credit Cards Accepted and Donations Welcome!

