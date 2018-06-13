× Discussions about a high capacity weapons ban in Indiana continue

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — City county council members will consider a resolution that urges lawmakers to ban high capacity weapons in Indiana.

The Community Affairs Committee will hear about the proposal at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Councilman Duke Oliver introduced the resolution in April. He’s asking the Indiana General Assembly to ban sales on “assault weapons and high capacity magazines.”

State law actually prohibits cities, towns, mayors and councils from passing their own gun ordinances — that’s why this resolution is calling on Indiana lawmakers to make a change.

Oliver says he was moved to take action after a 1-year-old girl was killed in a drive by shooting in March. Now, in the wake of the shooting at Noblesville West Middle School, the topic of gun reform is front and center once again.

The National Rifle Association’s Institute for Legislative Action released a statement about the proposal saying in part:

“This resolution attempts to brand these firearms as ‘assault weapons’ to drum up unnecessary fear of their ownership. In reality, these firearms are only being defined by aesthetic features that in no way affect the functionality of the firearm.”

The NRA also published the names and contact information for the committee members who will be looking at the proposal and encouraged people to express opposition.

If the proposal gets approved, it would move to the full council. From there, it could be sent to the statehouse.