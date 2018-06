× Police: 30-year-old woman dies after train collides with vehicle in Ingalls

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. –A woman died after a train collided with her vehicle Wednesday night.

Authorities in Ingalls said just before 9:00 p.m., they were dispatched to the intersection of Broadway and Alfonte on the report of vehicle accident.

Police said the woman cross the tracks in the path of an oncoming train for unknown reasons.

We will update this story once more information becomes available.