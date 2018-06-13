× Scheme to steal Humvees from Indiana naval base ends with 2 men facing federal charges

Two men are facing federal charges for their alleged roles in stealing Humvees from a naval base in southern Indiana.

U.S. Attorney Josh Minkler announced Wednesday that Mark W. Collier, 52, and Richard S. Treloar, 63, are both facing seven counts of false statements. Treloar is also being charged with seven counts of conversion of government property.

Minkler said in a press release that Treloar owned a St. Louis based company called Treloar Enterprises International, Inc., (TEI) which contracted with the Department of Defense, Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) to demilitarize military vehicles, mostly Humvees.

Demilitarization would include eliminating the functional capabilities and inherent design features of the vehicles, and in many cases, the total destruction of the Humvees.

Minkler said TEI took delivery of all Humvees from Naval Support Activity Crane (Crane) from January 2014 through November 2015.

When the Humvees were demilitarized, both Treloar and Collier verified in writing that the process had been completed. However, prosecutors claim the defendants lied about demilitarizing at least seven Humvees.

Minkler said Treloar converted at least seven fully armored Humvees for his own use and sold or attempted to sell them for his own benefit. The value of the Humvees was over $589,000, according to Minkler.

“Not only is fraud of this type a serious financial crime, the equipment involved is concerning,” said Mike Wiest, Special Agent in Charge of the NCIS Southeast Field Office. “There are no legitimate civilian uses for an armored military vehicle. NCIS will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to hold accountable those who siphon resources away from America’s warfighters.”

Assistant United States Attorney Bradley P. Shepard, who is prosecuting this case for the government, said Treloar faces up to 10 years’ imprisonment on each count of conversion of government property and Collier faces up to five years’ imprisonment on each count of false statements.