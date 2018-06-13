Summer tech and gaming trends unveiled at E3 Expo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES, Calif. -- According to the Entertainment Software Association, about 60% of Americans play video games every day. Every year, the association hosts the biggest event in the video game industry. The E3 Expo is going on right now in Los Angeles, and some of the hottest gaming titles and gears are being introduced. Marc Saltzman is a tech journalist who spoke live to FOX59 about some of the big headlines coming from the expo this week.