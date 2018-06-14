After bizarre turn of events, missing Indy woman found beaten and sexually assaulted counties away

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – After a bizarre turn of events, a missing Indianapolis woman was found two counties away from where she was last seen.

Police say she was found beaten, strangled and sexually assaulted, but she is alive and being treated for her injuries.

It all started Tuesday, when authorities say the woman in question never showed up to get her children from day care. Worried family members filed a missing persons report with IMPD and took to social media with hopes of finding her.

On Wednesday, the woman’s purse was reportedly found stuffed into a trash can near the Indianapolis Zoo. Hours later, her car was discovered abandoned in the 1500 block of Olney St. on the city’s east side.

Then on Thursday, police say they found the woman brutally assaulted in Henry County. That’s about 50 miles east of Indianapolis. A family friend of the victim tells FOX59 the woman was found in a ditch.

Now, authorities are searching for whoever is responsible for essentially leaving the woman for dead. Investigators are being very tight-lipped about the case, as are family members that FOX59 spoke with.

So far, officers have said nothing about the specifics of the woman’s condition.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Indiana State Police.