× All lanes of NB I-65 closed in Jackson County after crash involving 2 semis

JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. – All lanes of northbound I-65 are closed in Jackson County after a crash involving two semis.

The crash occurred around 12:20 p.m. at the 39.5 mile marker, which is about 10 miles south of Seymour.

Traffic is being diverted off at State Road 256. There were only minor injuries reported. We will update this story when more information is made available.