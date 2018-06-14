× Best of the week before another 90° stretch takes hold!

Skies are clear and temperatures are cool to begin this Thursday morning. An incredible start to what will be the “Pick of the Week!” Sunshine will be the dominant feature, along with much lower dew points (less stickiness), marking a very comfortable day. Afternoon temperatures should will reach the middle 80’s, with winds light from the southeast. The UV Index will be running very high with 15 minutes to get a sunburn.

Tomorrow marks the beginning of another long, hot and dry stretch of weather across the Ohio Valley, where temperatures reach the upper 80’s! Even hotter weather over the weekend, as 90’s should dominant the area, with heat indices pushing 100°…weak storm chances on Friday and Saturday will be best to the west and north of Indianapolis. Next decent chance of rain for us will not arrive until Tuesday of next week.