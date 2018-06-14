× Family-owned restaurant in Bedford temporarily closes after employee is diagnosed with hepatitis A

BEDFORD, Ind. – Another restaurant employee in Lawrence County has been diagnosed with hepatitis A.

In this case, the employee that was diagnosed works at Mamma’s Mexican-Italian Restaurant in Bedford.

The restaurant tells FOX59 that the family-owned restaurant has temporarily closed for an intensive cleaning as a result.

The owner of the town staple says he received a call from the county health department Thursday, notifying him that the employee tested positive for the virus.

The restaurant says 90 percent of their staff had their hepatitis A shots.

This is not the first outbreak at a Bedford restaurant. Just last week, the county health department issued a warning after a fast-food worker at the local Burger King was diagnosed with hepatitis A.

According to the state department of health, from January through the beginning of June, there have been at least 18 hepatitis A cases in the county. Officials say that number could continue to rise.