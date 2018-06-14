Hoosier volunteers head to Puerto Rico to help clear trees

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico – A team of tree experts traveled to Puerto Rico this week to help make life safer for people in the hurricane-ravaged territory.

About a dozen professionals are working with several nonprofits to clean up damage from Hurricane Maria. The team is climbing trees and using a 25-ton crane to clear out some of the big logs and downed trees near San Juan.

“We’re in areas like Olympic Park where there are kids running around in summer camp and there’s huge, dead limbs still up in trees that could theoretically fall out of a tree at any moment,” said Carson Royer with Notch Equipment.

The volunteers flew down on their own dime and hope to help areas that have been struggling since Hurricane Maria slammed into Puerto Rico last fall.

The volunteers will continue their work through the end of the week.