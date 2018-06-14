× Hot and humid air quickly returns

Without a doubt, today is the best day of the week. We got a break from storms and only saw a mix of sun and clouds.

High temperatures were seasonable, in the lower 80’s.

The big story of the day is the dew point temperature. For many of us, it has dropped more than 20° within the past 24 hours.

It’s a perfect night for baseball. The first pitch at 7:05 PM

We stay dry tonight but a few showers are possible early tomorrow morning. Many of us won’t see any rain. Best chances will be in our western counties.

We start our warm-up tomorrow. Highs in the upper 80’s by the afternoon and humidity on the rise.

The dew point will be rising tonight but stay in the “comfortable” range into early tomorrow morning.

It’s tomorrow late afternoon and early evening that we feel the sticky air around. Dew points are forecast to be in the mid 60’s.

And they don’t stop there. It will be very muggy this weekend as dew point temperatures reach the lower 70’s by Saturday.

It will be a hot and humid Father’s Day weekend with near record high temperatures. We’ll have great weather to hit the pool as we stay dry and hot into early next week.