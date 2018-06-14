IMPD: Two Greenwood women arrested after $100,000 worth of cocaine found in vehicle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - Two Greenwood women were arrested Thursday after police say $100,000 worth of cocaine was discovered inside their vehicle.

Just before 5:00 p.m., officers pulled over a vehicle in the 4000 block of S. East St. on the south side. During the traffic stop, police say the driver couldn’t hide her nerves.

“The driver almost passed out because of her nerves. Officers knew there was something in the car making her so nervous she almost passed out,” said IMPD Lt. Jeff Duhamell.

Anna Garcia-Saldivar, 27, of Greenwood, and Anna Mendoza, 31, also of Greenwood, were arrested after police said they discovered three kilograms of cocaine in their vehicle.

Garcia-Saldivar and Mendoza face charges of possession and dealing narcotics.

"Anytime you can seize cocaine in kilos, it's always a good bust," said Duhamell.

Lt. Duhamell, who oversees a drug interdiction unit of 12 officers, says while heroin and meth remain huge problems, cocaine is becoming more common across the city.

"For a while we weren’t getting much cocaine. It was mostly meth and heroin. We have seen cocaine on the rise the last 8 to 12 months," said Duhamell. "Now we’re seeing more and more cocaine. Where cocaine had kind of died off, it’s starting to come back."

Duhamell says the drug fight is a top priority for IMPD because getting drugs off the streets can help reduce the number of other violent crimes.

"When we can target those narcotics a lot of times it helps with homicide rates. We can bring it down. Homicide rates are pretty high. We’re doing our best to curtail that," said Duhamell. "It’s an ongoing fight against the narcotics problem."

The two suspects remain behind bars at the Marion County Jail.