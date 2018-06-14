Indianapolis Colts announce football operations staff changes
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An offseason of change has included the football operations staff of the Indianapolis Colts.
A rundown of several promotions and additions:
- Ed Dodds: named assistant to general manager Chris Ballard. Joined team last season as vice president of player personnel.
- Brian Decker: named director of player development. Was player personnel strategist in 2017, his first with the team.
- Jon Shaw: elevated to assistant director of scouting from pro scout role.
- Anthony Coughlan: named college scouting coordinator after serving as player personnel assistant in ’17.
- Mike Lacy: will serve as player personnel scout after being scouting assistant last two seasons.
- Zerick Rollins: named scouting assistant after being graduate assistant who worked with receivers at the University of Louisiana-Lafayette.
- George Li: named to senior football strategy analyst/game management position. Previously worked in analytics with the Oakland Raiders and was the lead researcher at NFL Network and a researcher for ESPN.
- Parks Frazier: named assistant to coach Frank Reich.
- Matt DeWall: named assistant video director.
- Mitch Chester: named football operations assistant; responsibilities will include organizing and executing all team and football operations travel and helping with training camp logistics.