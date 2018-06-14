INDOT, DPW officials outline detours ahead of I-65 reconstruction project

INDIANAPOLIS, IN—Officials with INDOT say they want to warn drivers about detours and change in traffic patterns during a large construction project on I-65.

The project, will kick off on July 1st and last for approximately 35 days. INDOT says during that time, they will close both directions of I-65 between Meridian St. and 21st St for bridge resurfacing work. The ramps at the MLK/West street interchange will also be closed. Video boards and signs posted along the highway are now alerting drivers to the impending construction.

“We’re doing everything we can to get people prepared for this closure,” INDOT Spokesperson Lamar Holliday said.

Along with the project, a portion of Southbound I-65 between the I-65/I-465 interchange on the northwest side of Indianapolis will also be closed. Holliday says the agency wants drivers to begin think about detours and alternate routes prior to construction beginning.

“Time is going to be a big factor and we definitely want people to be patient. We realize that the first couple of days that we close the interstate may be a little rough,” he said.

For the closed portion of I-65 between Meridian and 21st street it’s recommended drivers use local roads such as 30th street, Keystone avenue and 21st street. 21st street is the last exit drivers can use before encountering construction if traveling south, and the first exit open past the construction if traveling north.

For the stretch closed on the Northwest side near the 465 interchange, its recommended drivers use I-465 and I-865 as work-arounds.

