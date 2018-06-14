Jason Seaman, wife talk about challenges of returning to normal life after Noblesville shooting

CARMEL, Ind. – The Noblesville West Middle School teacher who stopped a gunman was honored in a huge way on Wednesday. The Ed Napleton Automotive Group presented Jason Seaman with a new 2018 Hyundai Elantra for his heroic efforts.

In an exclusive interview with IndyStar after the car giveaway, Seaman and his wife, Colette, discussed the outpouring of support they have received, the challenges of returning to a normal life and his feelings toward the parents of the boy accused of shooting him.

Right now, the Seamans said they are focused on getting back to their usual routine, spending time with their 2-year-old son and 2-month-old daughter. At this point being normal takes effort because, so far, they have had to deal with a lot of not-normal days.

