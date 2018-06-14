× Jury finds man guilty in Brownsburg double shooting that prompted Amber Alert

BROWNSBURG, Ind.– A jury found a man guilty Thursday in a 2017 double shooting in Brownsburg which prompted an Amber Alert.

On Aug. 15, 2017, police converged on a home in the 200 block of South Warman Avenue, where they believed Cristhian Garcia was located with children present. Garcia was sought in connection with a shooting at he HomeGoods distribution center in the 800 block of East Northfield Drive.

One victim, 26-year-old Jesus Huesca, died from his injuries.

An hours-long standoff ensued and eventually it was discovered that Garcia nor the children were in the home. This triggered an Amber Alert because police feared the children were in danger.

Police later arrested Garcia after he was spotted in downtown Indianapolis. The children were placed in protective custody.

The other victim in the shooting, Alicia Canizales, said her husband Cristhian was the one who fired the shots at her workplace. She went on to say that Garcia shot them because “she wanted to leave him and he knew this, but she has been afraid to do so because he has been threatening to have her and the kids deported as they are in the USA illegally,” according to court documents.

A second suspect, Julio Cesar Bonilla, was arrested a few days later on charges of murder and attempted murder. Bonilla will be in court July 9 for a pretrial hearing.

Garcia’s sentencing for his guilty verdict on charges of murder, attempted murder and aggravated battery is set for July 13.