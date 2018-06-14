Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal recalled over Salmonella concerns

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Honey Smacks cereal is being recalled because of the potential presence of Salmonella.

Kellogg’s announced the recall of the 15.3 oz. and 23 oz. packages on Thursday. No other Kellogg products are impacted.

The cereal company says the affected products were distributed across the U.S. as well as limited distribution in Costa Rica, Guatemala, Mexico, the Caribbean, Guam, Tahiti and Saipan.

You can identify the recalled products by the “Best if Used By Date,” which can be found on the top of the cereal box, or the “UPC code,” which is found on the bottom of the packaging. The best by date of the affected products is “June 14, 2018 through June 14, 2019.” The following are the UPC codes for the affected products: 3800039103 and 3800014810.

According to the CDC, use or consumption of products contaminated with Salmonella may result in serious illness. It can also produce serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems.

Kellogg’s is asking those who purchased the potentially affected products to discard them and contact the company for a full refund. Learn more here.