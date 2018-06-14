× New research shows Indiana High School students are ready for college

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — According the 2018 College Readiness Report released by the Indiana Commission for Higher Education on Thursday, Indiana high school graduates are more prepared for college than ever before. The report shows that while the number of high school graduates who go directly to college continues to hold steady at around 64 percent, those who choose to pursue post-secondary education are prepared for college coursework and more likely to succeed.

The new data reveal that more Indiana high school students are earning college credit while in high school and high school graduates require less remediation when entering college. Among 2016 high school graduates, 61 percent earned Advanced Placement (AP) or Dual Credit or both while in high school – a 14 percent increase over the past four years. Additionally, only 13 percent of 2016 high school graduates needed remediation in college, compared to 28 percent of the 2012 high school class.

“It’s encouraging to see our state’s college readiness numbers continue to rise,” said Indiana Commissioner of Higher Education Teresa Lubbers. “These achievements reflect the significant efforts at the state and school levels to help prepare more students for college coursework with the ultimate goal of higher completion rates. That said, it is important that we continue to work hard as we reach for Indiana’s goal of 60 percent of Hoosiers completing education beyond high school by 2025. Specifically, we must continue to focus on closing achievement gaps.”

While Hoosiers are more prepared for postsecondary education, racial and ethnic gaps remain. Hispanic and black students are the fastest growing high school populations, but college-going rates among these two groups did not grow as rapidly over the past year. The data indicate that 57 percent of black students and 52 percent of Hispanic students go directly to college, compared to 77 percent of Asian students and 66 percent of white students.

However, the report reveals that gaps in remediation rates are closing. Nearly all racial and ethnic groups experienced decreases in the percentage needing remediation in college and increases in the percentage completing remedial credits.

See the full 2018 College Readiness Report here.