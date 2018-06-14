× Programming changes for FOX59 evening newscasts for Thursday and Friday

FOX59 is your home for the U.S. Open—and that means some programming changes are on the horizon.

The U.S. Open will air on FOX59 Thursday (June 14) and Friday (June 15), but you can still watch our evening news. For Thursday, the first half-hour of FOX59 News First at Four will air on FOX59, but the rest of our news programming will air on WTTV 4.2 from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

On Friday, the entirety of First at Four, Live at Five and News at Six and News at Seven will air on WTTV 4.2 from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

As always, you can also catch the shows streaming live on FOX59.com and the FOX59 app.