Teen wanted in murder of Richmond High School senior captured in Speedway

SPEEDWAY, Ind. – A teen charged in the killing a high school senior in Richmond is finally in custody after two weeks on the run.

Agents with the U.S. Marshals Service took Austin Neathery, 18, into custody Wednesday night in Speedway. Neathery was wanted on a murder warrant issued out of Wayne County.

The Richmond Police Department said investigators had been in contact with U.S. Marshals since the warrant was issued because they believed Neathery left the Richmond area after the shooting.

On May 29, Antwone-Tremell Carpenter was fatally shot outside a Richmond apartment complex in the 800 block of North 15th Street. According to court documents, the shooting stemmed from an argument involving Carpenter and a friend of Neathery’s the night before the shooting. Investigators believe Neathery shot Carpenter in the back from a distance as Carpenter tried to run away.

Carpenter was a popular senior at Richmond High School who was supposed to graduate on June 10. He was a standout athlete at RHS who played on the football and basketball teams and was voted homecoming king in 2017. He planned to pursue a career in the U.S. Air Force.

He was rushed to a Richmond hospital after being shot and was then transferred to a Dayton facility where he died from his wounds. He was laid to rest Saturday.

Neathery emerged as a “person of interest” shortly after the shooting. Police later considered him the prime suspect, prompting a manhunt. After his capture, Neathery was taken to the Marion County Jail but will likely be transferred back to Wayne County.

He was considered armed and dangerous, and authorities warned that anyone who was harboring him was breaking the law.