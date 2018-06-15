× 14-year-old wounded in Lawrence birthday party shooting dies

LAWRENCE, Ind. – A 14-year-old boy who was shot in the head during a birthday party in Lawrence last weekend has died.

According to the Lawrence Police Department, Daron Johnson has been pronounced dead. The teen was brain dead and family members didn’t expect him to recover.

The teen was at a birthday party at the Lions Club building late Saturday when two people opened fire, wounding five teens, including Johnson.

Johnson’s mother described her son as an innocent bystander and says he wasn’t specifically targeted. She said she allowed him to go to the party because several adults were serving as chaperones.

Lawrence police are still actively investigating the shooting but said there were no further updates on the status of their investigation. A 14-year-old suspect has been arrested in the case and police were seeking a second suspect.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Lawrence police at 317-549-6404 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS. All tips to Crime Stoppers are considered anonymous.