× 3rd heat wave of the season this weekend! Near record heat…

Morning showers out west and south of Indianapolis are fading fast and dry weather is back for this afternoon and the upcoming weekend. Today marks the another transition to hotter weather, as this weekend will be our third heat wave of the year! No rain, plenty of sunshine and higher humidity will make things very uncomfortable at sunrise and very hot by mid-afternoon!

The heat will continue through Tuesday before a front eventually returns to the area. This should prompt a few afternoon and evening storms, with a greater chance of widespread rains on Wednesday. Have a great weekend and happy Father’s Day to all the dads out there keeping it real!