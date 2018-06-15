Convicted sex offender arrested in Arkansas, accused of possessing child porn again

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – An Arkansas man who was convicted of possessing child pornography was arrested again for the same crime late last month, KFSM reported.

Joshua Box, 35, of Fayetteville, was indicted last week by a federal grand jury for receiving and possessing child pornography.

According to KFSM, Box is accused of receiving thousands of images and videos of child pornography on four occasions. He allegedly owned a hard drive that contained pornographic images of children under the age of 12.

Box moved to Fayetteville earlier this year. In a post on Facebook, the Washington County Sheriff's Office warned that Box was a Level 2 sex offender. At the time of the post on May 22nd, he was not wanted for any crimes. The sheriff's office said in a post on Facebook that they will only notify the public of a sex offender's release "when the release of such information will enhance public safety and protection."

Box was previously convicted of possession of child pornography back in August of 2015, court records show.

He is due in court to face the new charges in August.

WJW reached out to the Washington County Sheriff's Office to find out how Box suffered his facial injuries. Nobody at the Sheriff's Office or jail was able to provide the information.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office posted the statement on Facebook about their decision to warn residents: