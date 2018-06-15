LOS ANGELES, Calif. -- The biggest week in gaming has come and gone. Companies and gamers alike gathered in Los Angeles for the annual E3 Expo. Rich Demuro talked to some fans to get a look at what brings them back each year.
E3 Expo wraps up in Los Angeles
-
Summer tech and gaming trends unveiled at E3 Expo
-
Dog mauls baby to death in Los Angeles home
-
Colts’ Chris McCain faces battery charges stemming from incident in Los Angeles
-
IPS superintendent withdraws name from consideration to lead Los Angeles public schools
-
IPS superintendent no longer a finalist to lead Los Angeles public schools
-
-
California teen found ‘alive and talking’ a mile away from where he fell into sewer system
-
These $168 jeans won’t cover your legs – but they do have pockets
-
Former ‘Jerry Springer’ producer charged with murdering deaf, partially-blind sister
-
Earthquake with 5.3 magnitude hits off coast of Southern California
-
California woman used taco to distract armed man ‘terrorizing’ her family, police say
-
-
New hotel built with room blocks
-
Animal feces found in counterfeit makeup sold as MAC, Kylie and other brand names
-
She found an abandoned baby: 20 years later, he found her