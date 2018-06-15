Make this watermelon fruit pizza for your summer party
Recipe courtesy of Kylee Wierks of Kylee’s Kitchen
Watermelon fruit pizza
Ingredients
- 16.5 ounces Sugar cookie dough (I used store bought, but you can use your favorite recipe)
- 8 ounces Challenge cream cheese, softened
- 8 ounces marshmallow crème
- 1 pound strawberries, sliced thinly
- 4 kiwi, peeled and cut in a semi-circle
- 1/4 cup chocolate chips
Directions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit and prepare 9-inch circle pan with nonstick spray
- Press cookie dough onto bottom of pan so it’s in an even layer
- Bake for about 12 minutes until it’s golden brown and let cool completely
- Combine cream cheese and marshmallow crème and spread onto cooled cookie
- Arrange kiwi slices around edge of cookie, and fill in center with strawberry slices.
- Sprinkle chocolate chips on top for the “watermelon seeds.”
- Refrigerate until ready to serve. Cookie is best when it’s made the day you plan to serve it.