Make this watermelon fruit pizza for your summer party

Posted 9:39 AM, June 15, 2018, by , Updated at 09:51AM, June 15, 2018

Photo from Kylee Wierks

Recipe courtesy of Kylee Wierks of Kylee’s Kitchen

Watermelon fruit pizza
Ingredients

  • 16.5 ounces Sugar cookie dough (I used store bought, but you can use your favorite recipe)
  • 8 ounces Challenge cream cheese, softened
  • 8 ounces marshmallow crème
  • 1 pound strawberries, sliced thinly
  • 4 kiwi, peeled and cut in a semi-circle
  • 1/4 cup chocolate chips

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit and prepare 9-inch circle pan with nonstick spray
  2. Press cookie dough onto bottom of pan so it’s in an even layer
  3. Bake for about 12 minutes until it’s golden brown and let cool completely
  4. Combine cream cheese and marshmallow crème and spread onto cooled cookie
  5. Arrange kiwi slices around edge of cookie, and fill in center with strawberry slices.
  6. Sprinkle chocolate chips on top for the “watermelon seeds.”
  7. Refrigerate until ready to serve. Cookie is best when it’s made the day you plan to serve it.