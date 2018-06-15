Family-owned business, Marsha’s Specialty Desserts and Tierney’s Catering, wins Zoobilation People’s Choice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- At this year's Zoobilation, Marsha's Specialty Desserts and Tierney's Catering won the People's Choice award.

FOX59 is Zoobilation's proud media partner and this week we've been showcasing the "Best of" winners.

We talked to Marsha Quarles and Michelle Avant, co-owners of Marsha's Specialty Desserts about the achievement. It was their first time at Zoobilation, and they were so surprised they won. "They brought this big award, and we just couldn't believe it. We were amazed," Quarles said.

You can find this family-owned dessert and catering company in Avon.