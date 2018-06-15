1 person dead, 2 airlifted with severe burns in Clinton County crash

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. — One person died and two others were airlifted with severe burns following a crash in Clinton County Friday morning, police say.

Investigators said a vehicle crashed into a tree near State Road 26 and State Road 29 and then burst into flames. A medical helicopter was called to the scene.

Police said three people were in the vehicle. One died while an adult was airlifted to Eskenazi Hospital and a child was airlifted to Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis.

Several emergency vehicles were dispatched to the location after the crash. Officials say drivers should avoid the area.