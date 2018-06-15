PHOTOS: WWE’s Road Warrior Animal visits Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – WWE legend Road Warrior Animal stopped by Riley Hospital for Children Friday afternoon.

The Hall of Famer and 26-time world champion, whose name is Joe Laurinaitis, lifted spirits at the children’s hospital and helped feed families at the St. Vincent House.

Road Warrior Animal will be at the All American Championship Wrestling in Kokomo where attendees will be asked to make donations that will support programs and services offered at Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital.

“My faith has taught me that you can conquer anything,” said Laurinaitis.

Laurinaitis isn’t the only one in his family to gain notoriety in the world of sports. His son, James, was an All-American linebacker for Ohio State who played six seasons for the Rams.