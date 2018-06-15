REVIEW: Incredibles 2

Fourteen years after Pixar studios’ mega-hit The Incredibles burst onto the scene, the lovable superhero family is back in action in the sequel, Incredibles 2 . The writer and director or the original film, Brad Bird, is also back in both capacities for the follow-up. Bird is a two-time Oscar winner for Best Animated Feature for his work on The Incredibles and Ratatouille .

His directorial debut came in the form of the animated classic, The Iron Giant –seek it out if you’ve somehow missed it all these years! Along with Bird, the majority of the cast is back as well: Craig T. Nelson returns as Mr. Incredible, Holly Hunter is Elastigirl, and Samuel L. Jackson reprises his voice role of Frozone. Walt Disney Pictures is releasing the film in both 3D and IMAX on June 15. Incredibles 2 is rated PG for action sequences and some brief mild language.

The “Super Relocation” program is being shut down because of all the destruction they’ve been causing. This forces superheroes all over the world (including the Incredibles) to adhere to their secret identities and live a normal life. Bob and Helen don’t know what to do with themselves if they aren’t saving the world. Lucius, aka Frozone, has been contacted by a man who wants to shed some positive light on the Supers and get them back into society’s good graces.

Upon meeting with the tycoon, Helen accepts the first mission to fight crime in the big city as Elastigirl. In doing so, this means Bob must stay home and be a Mr. Mom to the three kids. Violet is having boy problems, Dash needs help with his math homework and baby Jack-Jack is discovering his own superpowers. When Elastigirl gets in over her head, it’s up to the family to come to her rescue.

Pixar has been the gold standard in animated films for over two decades now and Incredibles 2 solidifies their spot at the top. Even after a 14-year hiatus, Brad Bird has given us a sequel that feels as fresh and imaginative as the original. The story is smart and witty, and does an excellent job of mixing in some heartfelt moments with all of the action sequences and comedy. Speaking of action, the computer-generated imagery (CGI) is as good as any I’ve ever seen and the pacing is perfect. There are a number of “edge-of-your-seat” moments that are downright spectacular. The score by composer Michael Giacchino just adds to the overall excitement of the film.

It’s often a challenge in film to write characters that are fully developed and have layers of emotion, especially in animation. The main characters in Incredibles 2 are extremely well-written and very real, I think that’s why they’re so relatable to such a broad audience. Add in the secondary characters that are inventive and fun, and you’re all set.

The voice work cannot go unnoticed as Craig T. Nelson and Holly Hunter turn in top-notch performances once again. The whole voice cast does an amazing job of bringing their characters to life. In short, Incredibles 2 is funny, action-packed, and beautifully animated. What more could you possibly want in a summer family blockbuster? This is one the entire family is sure to love!

Grade: A