Dodgeball tourney raises funds to provide resources for families in need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- A dodgeball tournament at the Mary Rigg Neighborhood Center gave adults a chance to play and have some fun - and it was all for a good cause. Proceeds of the tournament are going to the center's youth programs. They offer before and after school programs, as well as summer camps, job training and other resources.

"We have hundreds of guests who came out over the past several years to contribute and make sure that we can help the families of Indianapolis with multiple needs that they have" says Shannon Stahley, Board President at Mary Rigg Neighborhood Center.

Several teams competed in the double elimination event. Spectators were also able to participate in a cornhole tournament, and sample food by local vendors.