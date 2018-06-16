Playground dedicated in honor of young Hoosier after community raises nearly $30,000

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MCCORDSVILLE, Ind. - The McCordsville community is coming together to honor a little boy who passed away. They dedicated a playground in his honor after raising nearly $30,000.

McCordsville United Methodist Church wanted to create a playground in Matthew Clegg's honor. He died suddenly May 22, 2016.

His family says he was having flu like symptoms and they had no idea how severe his illness was.

"Then all day, he just had like a stomach bug type symptoms and I mean it was nothing other than just that and we just gave him Gatorade and everything. The next morning at about 3 a.m., got up to take him to the bathroom and he passed out on us," father David Clegg said.

Matthew had a tear in his intestines that caused an infection. Now two years later, with the help of their church family, community and friends they celebrated what would have been Matthews 10th birthday by opening Matthew's playground.

"He would've loved this. For one thing his favorite color was green so we went with the natural theme and we picked out the spring bouncer the tick tock crocodile just for him, it's a green crocodile and he always liked Peter Pan and Captain Hook so we got that from the movie," David said.

Surpassing the original $20,000 goal allowed them to make the playground about three times bigger than the old one. A place for church members and kids in the neighborhood to enjoy the space Matthew would've loved.

"It was amazing. There was just so much support. Matthew really touched everyone in some way. Everybody from the Meijer to the dentist we go to made donations and everybody in between."

The project took about nine months to complete. The playground sits right behind the church and is open for everyone to enjoy.