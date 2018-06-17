× $50,000 reward offered for information regarding disappearance of Kokomo teen

KOKOMO, Ind. – A $50,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case of a missing Kokomo teen, according to family.

Karena McClerkin was 18 when she disappeared on Oct. 11, 2016. She was last seen walking in the 1000 block of South Washington St.

McClerkin’s mother tells FOX59 that the family has also enlisted the help of four licensed private investigators who are working for free. One of the investigators says an inmate at the Howard County Jail claims to have information about McClerkin’s disappearance.

The teen’s grandmother has said in the past that she is disappointed with the community’s response to her granddaughter’s case.

“I am ashamed of Kokomo, Indiana, for not stepping up to help find this child,” she told the Kokomo Tribune. “She has a right to be found. I don’t care what color she is or what she was doing. She is a human being and she has the right to be found.”

She said the response to her granddaughter’s disappearance pales in comparison to other cases, including the overwhelming reaction to the murders of two teens in Delphi.

Police continue to investigate. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Sgt. Jon Webster at (765) 456-3324 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at (765) 456-7017.