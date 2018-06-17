× 84-year-old grandfather found dead in Avon house fire

AVON, Ind. – An 84-year-old man was found dead in a house fire in Avon on Father’s Day.

Crews were called to the scene in the 4800 block of Gibbs Rd. around 12:40 p.m.

Fire officials say the victim’s family, who lives next door, called 911 after smelling smoke and noticing their father’s home was on fire.

Authorities discovered the man while putting out the flames. He was a father and grandfather.

The man’s name or cause of the fire is not available at this time.