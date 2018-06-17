High heat and humid weather for Father’s Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Indianapolis reached a high of 93° on Saturday afternoon, making it the second warmest day of 2018. Heat indices reach into the triple digits in Bloomington and Lafayette on Saturday with a heat index at 98° in Indy. We are tracking another day with high heat across central Indiana. Temperatures this Sunday afternoon are going to be similar to Saturday with highs rebounding into the mid-90s. The forecast high for Indianapolis is 94°, which is very close to the record for June 17 (95°) set back in 1913.

There is a heat advisory in effect for our northernmost counties from 11 AM through 8 PM Sunday. There are also several counties across central Indiana under an air quality alert, resulting in Indianapolis to declare another Knozone Action Day.

A few thunderstorm cells fired up late Saturday afternoon east of downtown Indianapolis. Central Indiana is going to stay mainly dry today, but there still could be a chance for an isolated shower or storm to pop up during the heat of the day.

The heat wave will continue into first couple days of the work week. Highs will reach into the mid-90s Monday afternoon and eventually fall back near 91° on Tuesday. Storm chances return in the forecast Tuesday and Wednesday next week, which will help temperatures drop into the mid-80s.