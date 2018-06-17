× Man accused of driving drunk with 6 juveniles in car in Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. – A man is accused of driving under the influence with six juveniles in the vehicle in Johnson County.

Timothy Berry, 38, was taken into custody and charged with operating while intoxicated endangerment early Sunday morning.

According to a probable cause affidavit, a sheriff’s deputy stopped the minivan Berry was driving when he saw the vehicle doing what appeared to be donuts in the gravel parking lot of an empty business on County Line Rd.

When asked about doing donuts, Berry reportedly claimed that he had missed a turn and slid in the gravel.

While speaking with the suspect, the officer says he smelled alcohol on his breath, so he asked Berry if he had consumed alcohol. He said he had a couple beers earlier in the night, the affidavit says.

The deputy then had Berry take three field sobriety tests, which he failed. When he took a portable breath test, it registered .23% BAC, according to the affidavit. He was then transported to a local hospital for a blood draw and then booked into jail.