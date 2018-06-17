Primanti Bros. offering free sandwiches to dads on Father’s Day

If you’re looking for a place to treat your dad at this Father’s Day, you may want to try Primanti Bros.

The restaurant and bar is offering a free classic sandwich to all dads Sunday.

The offer is valid at all locations, but someone at the table must make a purchase of at least $3.99.

“There’s no better way to celebrate dad that with the Bros,” said Toni Haggerty, long-time manager of the restaurant’s original location, in a press release. “Especially if they’re working on their own ‘Dad Bod.’”

The deal begins at 11 a.m. and is valid for dine-in purchases only.

“We’ll be here all day,” said Haggerty. “Stop down and give the Dad in your life what he really wants — a big sandwich and a beer.”

Primanti Bros has locations in Noblesville, Avon, Greenwood and downtown Indianapolis.