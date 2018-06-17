× We’re not done with the heat

It you walked outside at all today, you’re probably not surprised to hear that we’ve had near record high temperatures. So far, we’ve reached 93° in Indianapolis. That’s the 8th 90° day for this year.

Usually we don’t see our first 90 until June 19th. With an average of 18 per year, it’s looking like we could be well above that average by the end of Summer.

We stay warm tonight with temperatures near 80° shortly after midnight.

Tomorrow will be ANOTHER scorcher. It will feel like it’s near 80 by 8 AM, the mid 90’s by lunch time and back near 100° during the afternoon.

This is a good time to remind everyone to check the back seat before leaving your car. Temperatures can quickly climb to dangerous levels. You won’t want to have children or pets left in near 130° heat.

We stay mainly dry tomorrow but another isolated shower or storm will be possible during peak heating hours in the afternoon.

It will be a great day to enjoy the pool.

Make sure that you protect your skin. The UV Index remains at a 10 tomorrow. Burns can happen very quickly.

Our next best chance for rain comes Tuesday late afternoon and evening. Daily chances for rain stay in the forecast through the weekend. Although temperatures will come down to the mid 80’s, the humid air will linger with us throughout the week.