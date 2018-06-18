× City-County Council approves 1 of 2 economic improvement districts

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The City-County Council voted to approve one of two economic improvement districts (EIDs) Monday evening.

The council voted 21-2 to approve Proposal 199, which establishes the Greater Virginia Area Corridor (GVAC) EID.

The GVAC EID will raise $82,000 a year from property owners along Virginia Avenue to Fountain Square, east along Prospect Street and south along Shelby Street. The money will be used to fix up and maintain the area.

Proposal 198, which would have established the Mile Square EID, failed to garnish enough approval.

The Mile Square EID would have raised $3 million annually to support, enhance and maintain downtown.