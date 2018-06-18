Findings of in-depth DCS examination to be released today

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS -- The findings of a group examining Indiana's child services system are scheduled to be revealed later today.

The lengthy study comes after months of tragic stories involving children. Parents, lawmakers and other groups charge that the Department of Child Services is not doing enough to keep kids safe.

One example raised by critics is the recent death of 1-year-old Harlan Haines. He died in February from choking, bruising and blood loss. during the investigation, it was learned that DCS had been alerted to evidence of alleged abuse, and an attorney for the boy's father says that Harlan would be alive today if the child welfare agency had done its job.

Last year, the longtime DCS director resigned, expressing concern for the lives of children due to a lack of staffing and funding.

Governor Holcomb and the new DCS director will be at today's press conference when the review findings are presented.